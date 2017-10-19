More than 1,000 attend Christmas in October

The Ladies Auxiliary welcomed more than 1,000 to Salado during the annual Christmas in October event at The Venue last week.

This annual event acts as a preview to the Christmas season and will feature the wares of local and area merchants on display inside a beautiful setting at The Venue on College Street.

Each year, vendors creatively display holiday decorations, jewelry, clothing, food and specialty home décor items. Shoppers experienced the sights, sounds, smells, tastes, and charms of the Village of Salado. “We truly enjoy Christmas in October being at The Venue. The facility is a great place for the Ladies Auxiliary to host our annual fundraiser event. This year’s array of local and area merchants promises to be the best yet,” states Tommye Prater, Christmas in October co-chair.

The Christmas in October Bake Sale continued to be a tradition that many look forward to each year. The Salado Ladies Auxiliary strives to promote events and activities which enhance, improve and promote the community of Salado. Christmas in October is one of these events in which the money earned is given back to community organizations such as the Salado Volunteer Fire Department, Salado Family Relief, Salado Community Chorus, and the Body of Christ Dental Clinic. Funds also provide annual scholarships for local high school students to attend college or technical school.