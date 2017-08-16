Salado Village Voice

Since 1979

2017-18 Salado Eagles Varsity Football

2017 Salado Eagles Varsity Football

DateTimeMascotOpponentGame TypeHome/AwayStadium
8/19/1710:00 AMPflugerville Weiss ScrimmageScrimmageAwayPflugerville Weiss High School
16821 Weiss Ln, Pflugerville, TX 78660
8/24/177:00 PMJarrell CougarsScrimmageHomeEagle Stadium
9/1/177:30 PMTroy TrojansNon-DistrictAwayUMHB Crusader Stadium
1536 University Dr., Belton, TX 76513
9/8/177:30 PMComfort BobcatsNon-District (Parent’s Night)HomeEagle Stadium
9/15/177:30 PMHyde Park PanthersNon-DistrictAwayHyde Park High School
11400 North Mo-Pac Expressway, Austin, TX 78759
9/22/177:30 PMFlorence BuffaloesNon-District (Homecoming)HomeEagle Stadium
9/29/177:30 PMLeander Glenn GrizzliesNon-DistrictAwayLeander Glenn High School
1320 Collaborative Way, Leander, TX 78641
10/13/177:30 PMFairfield Eagles9-4A. Div. 2HomeEagle Stadium
10/20/177:30 PMLorena LeopardsDistrictAwayLorena High School
1 Leopard LN., Lorena TX 76655
10/27/177:30 PMMexia Black CatsDistrictHomeEagle Stadium
11/3/177:30 PMRobinson RocketsDistrictHomeEagle Stadium
11/10/177:30 PMConnally CadetsDistrictAwayConnally High School
901 N Lacy Dr, Lacy Lakeview, TX 76705
Salado High School
Superintendent Michael Novotny
Principal Ross Sproul
Asst. Principal Rachel Lee
Athletic Director Paul Baird
Head Football Coach Alan Haire

