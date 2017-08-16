2017-18 Salado Eagles Varsity Football

2017 Salado Eagles Varsity Football
|Date
|Time
|Mascot
|Opponent
|Game Type
|Home/Away
|Stadium
|8/19/17
|10:00 AM
|Pflugerville Weiss Scrimmage
|Scrimmage
|Away
|Pflugerville Weiss High School
16821 Weiss Ln, Pflugerville, TX 78660
|8/24/17
|7:00 PM
|Jarrell Cougars
|Scrimmage
|Home
|Eagle Stadium
|9/1/17
|7:30 PM
|Troy Trojans
|Non-District
|Away
|UMHB Crusader Stadium
1536 University Dr., Belton, TX 76513
|9/8/17
|7:30 PM
|Comfort Bobcats
|Non-District (Parent’s Night)
|Home
|Eagle Stadium
|9/15/17
|7:30 PM
|Hyde Park Panthers
|Non-District
|Away
|Hyde Park High School
11400 North Mo-Pac Expressway, Austin, TX 78759
|9/22/17
|7:30 PM
|Florence Buffaloes
|Non-District (Homecoming)
|Home
|Eagle Stadium
|9/29/17
|7:30 PM
|Leander Glenn Grizzlies
|Non-District
|Away
|Leander Glenn High School
1320 Collaborative Way, Leander, TX 78641
|10/13/17
|7:30 PM
|Fairfield Eagles
|9-4A. Div. 2
|Home
|Eagle Stadium
|10/20/17
|7:30 PM
|Lorena Leopards
|District
|Away
|Lorena High School
1 Leopard LN., Lorena TX 76655
|10/27/17
|7:30 PM
|Mexia Black Cats
|District
|Home
|Eagle Stadium
|11/3/17
|7:30 PM
|Robinson Rockets
|District
|Home
|Eagle Stadium
|11/10/17
|7:30 PM
|Connally Cadets
|District
|Away
|Connally High School
901 N Lacy Dr, Lacy Lakeview, TX 76705
Superintendent Michael Novotny
Principal Ross Sproul
Asst. Principal Rachel Lee
Athletic Director Paul Baird
Head Football Coach Alan Haire
