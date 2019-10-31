2019-2020 Salado Lady Eagles Soccer Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|JV
|Varsity
|Dec. 12
|Copperas Cove
|There
|5 p.m.
|7 p.m.
|Dec. 14
|Alumni Game Soccer Family BBQ
|Eagle Stadium
|11 a.m.
|Dec. 27
|Salado Scrimmage Tournament
|Salado
|TBD
|TBD
|Dec. 30
|Fredericksburg
|There
|Noon
|2 p.m.
|Jan. 2-4
|Panther Cup
|Liberty Hill
|TBD
|Jan. 6
|Cameron
|There
|Noon
|Jan. 9-11
|Midlothian Frostbite Tournament
|Midlothian
|TBD
|TBD
|Jan. 14
|Belton
|There
|4 p.m.
|Jan. 16-18
|Salado Eagle Classic
|Salado
|TBD
|Jan. 24
|Weiss
|There
|5 p.m.
|7 p.m.
|Jan. 23 & 25
|Salado JV Tournament
|Here
|TBD
|Jan. 28
|* Academy
|There
|5:30 p.m.
|Jan. 31
|* Jarrell/ Belton JV
|Here
|4 p.m.
|5:30 p.m.
|Feb. 4
|* Florence
|There
|4 p.m.
|5:30 p.m.
|Feb. 7
|Wimberley
|Here
|5 p.m.
|7 p.m.
|Feb. 11
|* Liberty Hill
|Here
|4 p.m.
|5:30 p.m.
|Feb. 14
|* Lampasas
|Here
|4 p.m.
|5:30 p.m.
|Feb. 18
|* Burnet
|Here
|4 p.m.
|5:30 p.m.
|Feb. 21
|* Academy/Belton JV
|Here
|4 p.m.
|7:30 p.m.
|Feb. 25
|* Jarrell
|There
|7:30 p.m.
|Feb. 28
|* Florence
|Here
|4 p.m.
|7:30 p.m.
|Mar. 6
|* Liberty Hill
|There
|4 p.m.
|7:30 p.m.
|Mar. 9
|* Lampasas
|There
|4 p.m.
|7:30 p.m.
|Mar. 17
|* Burnet
|There
|4 p.m.
|7:30 p.m.
|Mar. 20
|Pleasanton
|There
|5 p.m.
Head Coach Michael Goos.
Assistant Coaches Amy Thomas & Oscar Vargas