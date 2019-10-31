Salado Village Voice

2019-2020 Salado Lady Eagles Soccer Schedule

DateOpponentLocationJVVarsity
Dec. 12Copperas CoveThere5 p.m.7 p.m.
Dec. 14Alumni Game Soccer Family BBQEagle Stadium11 a.m.
Dec. 27Salado Scrimmage TournamentSaladoTBDTBD
Dec. 30FredericksburgThereNoon2 p.m.
Jan. 2-4Panther CupLiberty HillTBD
Jan. 6CameronThereNoon
Jan. 9-11Midlothian Frostbite TournamentMidlothianTBDTBD
Jan. 14BeltonThere4 p.m.
Jan. 16-18Salado Eagle ClassicSaladoTBD
Jan. 24WeissThere5 p.m.7 p.m.
Jan. 23 & 25Salado JV TournamentHereTBD
Jan. 28* AcademyThere5:30 p.m.
Jan. 31* Jarrell/ Belton JVHere4 p.m.5:30 p.m.
Feb. 4* FlorenceThere4 p.m.5:30 p.m.
Feb. 7WimberleyHere5 p.m.7 p.m.
Feb. 11* Liberty HillHere4 p.m.5:30 p.m.
Feb. 14* LampasasHere4 p.m.5:30 p.m.
Feb. 18* BurnetHere4 p.m.5:30 p.m.
Feb. 21* Academy/Belton JVHere4 p.m.7:30 p.m.
Feb. 25* JarrellThere7:30 p.m.
Feb. 28* FlorenceHere4 p.m.7:30 p.m.
Mar. 6* Liberty HillThere4 p.m.7:30 p.m.
Mar. 9* LampasasThere4 p.m.7:30 p.m.
Mar. 17* BurnetThere4 p.m.7:30 p.m.
Mar. 20PleasantonThere5 p.m.
* Denotes 27-4A Soccer Match
Head Coach Michael Goos.
Assistant Coaches Amy Thomas & Oscar Vargas

