County Judge is keynote speaker at Historical Society

Hulda Horton’s Famous Chili will be served

The Salado Historical Society (SHS) will be hosting its annual “Fall Chili Supper” at the Salado Church of Christ Activities Center, located at 217 Church Street at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, November 5.

Guests are asked to bring a covered dish to complement the meal (breads, snacks, beans, vegetarian chili, deserts, etc.). Hulda Horton’s Famous Chili and beverages will be provided by SHS.

The Honorable Jon Burrows, will be the key-note speaker at the event. Judge Burrows is completing his 5th term as the County Judge of Bell County and will be retiring at the end 20 years of service. As County Judge he is the presiding officer of the county commissioner’s court; judge of the county court; and budgeting officer of the county, managing an annual budget of over $90,000,000. He also has numerous duties pertaining to elections.

Judge Burrows has served on the Board of Directors of Temple College; Campaign Chair of United Way; Board of Director if the Temple Chamber of commerce; teaches Sunday school at First

Baptist Church of Temple; has been involved with the Temple Civic Theater and numerous other community service organizations. He is well known for his wit and compassion.

SHS will conduct a short business meeting to elect board members for the 2019 fiscal year. Also, 2019 memberships and local history books will be available for sale. Membership is not a requirement for attending the event.

For more information, please call Sandi Wicker at 254-760-9655.