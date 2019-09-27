Austin Tinplate Trackers return to Salado

Collectors will give kids a chance to operate model trains

The Austin Tinplate Trackers model railroad enthusiasts will have a display at the Salado Church of Christ Activities Center Oct. 5-6.

The display is free to the public and children will have the chance to operate the model trains (with assistance from the Tinplate Trackers, of course). The display will be open 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Oct. 5 and noon – 4 p.m. Oct. 6.

The Tinplate Trackers of Austin, Texas is a 3-rail O-Gauge Model Train Club located in the Austin area. The club participates in a number of model railroading activities and events in Central Texas.

Tinplate Trackers are coming back to Salado Oct. 5-6 and will have a display at the Salado Church of Christ Activity Center. (Photo by Marilyn Fleischer)

Membership is open to anyone having interest in Trains.

The Tinplate Trackers are people who enjoy the operation of O-gauge tinplate trains on modules that are basically standardized, yet open to unlimited improvisation. The largest layout created by members was 40 feet by 60 feet.

Tinplate refers to toy trains and track — such as American Flyer, Marx and Lionel — built before World War II, when hey were actually made of metal. However, toy trains built today are mostly plastic but the tinplate rails still remain. Tinplate trains are larger than most scale model trains and are lots of fun.

A module is a unit, a short section of railroad, built to standard specifications so that it can be joined with other such units to form an oval layout. It is distinguished from a sectional layout, used by many clubs, which is made up of a number of units which assemble in only one way. The Tinplate Tracker modules, made in a few basic types, can be assembled in many different ways.