BOA to interview three city administrator finalists

Special session set 11 a.m. Feb. 23

Salado aldermen have called a special session for 11 a.m. on Feb. 23 at the Village Municipal Building to interview three candidates for the City Manager position.

It appears from the agenda posted online that the presentation and interview of the candidates will be conducted in regular session.

The Village is interviewing Don Ferguson, interim city manager in Wimberley, Dennis Baldwin, interim city manager in Killeen and William Lewis, from Arkansas. David Miller left his position as interim city manager earlier this month. He serves as executive pastor of a church. “That is where his heart was,” Mayor Blancett said.

Miller helped the board to narrow the applicants to a final list of three.

“There is an interim village administrator that is waiting in the wings in case this takes longer than we think,” Blancett said. “In talking to Fred Brown today about this, we will decide the 23rd on exactly what we need to do.

“There is a feeling among us and among the two staff here, if they can hold on for a month,” they will do so, Blancett said. “Their difficulty in bringing in an interim village administrator is that there is no guarantee they will stay on and if they do, by the time they learn everything there is in the village, guess what? The new full-time city administrator comes on board.”

After the interviews, the board will convene into executive session for “Discussion regarding the position of Village Administrator as authorized by Texas Government Code 551.074, Personnel Matters.”

Following the executive session, the board will take any action stemming from the interviews in open session.

After discussions with village staff, Mayor Blancett and aldermen decided against bringing in an interim city manager for such a short time period.