Buckley runs for District 54 State Representative

Salado man gathers with friends and supporters at Johnny’s Steaks

Dr. Brad Buckley invited Saladoans to a meet and greet at Johnny’s Steaks and Bar-be-que on Oct. 16. Dr. Buckley announced his candidacy for House District 54 on Sept. 26.

Dr. Buckley, a resident of Salado, took the opportunity to visit with his neighbors and share his love of Salado. He stated “Salado is capitalizing on its small-town values, the well-deserved reputation of its schools and the quality of life it offers those that choose to live here. Susan and I chose Salado more than a decade ago and if you send me to Austin, I’ll fight for the community that we share.”

Dr. Buckley, in discussing Salado’s core as a village of artisans and business owners, said “Salado is back. This village is an example of the triumph of small business entrepreneurs and individuals that have staked their claim for a shot at the American dream. Our state government should always make it easier to achieve that dream, treat the citizens as its customer and intentionally and deliberately clear the pathway for success.”

Dr. Buckley’s family has deep roots in Bell County, as his grandfather, Leo Buckley, is the legendary Killeen High School football coach and namesake of Killeen ISD’s football stadium. His grandmother, Annie Roe Buckley, was a lifelong educator in Killeen ISD. Dr. Buckley has made it a priority to invest in his community by serving on the Killeen ISD Board of Trustees, as Chairman of the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce, and as a board member of Peaceable Kingdom Retreat for Children. He and his wife Susan live on their family ranch in Salado. Brad and Susan are most proud of their three children, Emily, Erin, and Bo, who have graduated from, currently attend, or plan to attend Texas A&M University.