Candidate filing opens for 3 local elections in May

After five terms on the Salado ISD Board of Trustees, Darrell Street is hanging up his spurs. He announced last week in the Salado Village Voice that he would not seek a sixth term on the board.

Three hopefuls have already filed for two three-year terms on the school board of trustees: incumbent Jeff Kelley, Amy McLane and Brand Webb.

Meanwhile, two challengers have thrown their names into the hat for three two-year terms on the Village of Salado Board of Aldermen: John Cole and Rodney Bell have already filed.

Filing for local races continues through Feb. 15.

Three two-year terms on the board will be decided in May, currently filled by first-term alderman Andy Jackson and three-term alderman Michael McDougal. Fred Brown resigned last year and the seat was left vacant by the board.

Salado Village Voice reached out to both incumbents via email and phone calls. Andy Jackson replied that he will likely file for reelection but may change his mind before the deadline.

As of presstime. we have not heard back from Michael McDougal.

Three two-year terms on the Salado Public Library District Board of Directors will be decided in May as well. Those positions are currently filled by Joycelyn Miller, Bobbette Bell and Patricia Rehm. So far, Miller is the only candidate to have filed for election. Bell announced to the Library board that she would not file for re-election.

Filing in the three local races will continue until 5 p.m. Feb. 15. The deadline to file as a write-in candidate is 5 p.m. Feb. 19.