Climbing the family tree

Genealogical workshops offered during Texas History Days in Salado

Genealogical research is a complex process that uses family and historical records, genetic analysis, and intensive research to discover and verify ancestry.

The genealogy workshop will be held during Texas History Days in Salado Festival conducted by Martha Everman Jones, Ph.D.

This award-winning educator will be teaching four 90-minute workshops from her repertoire starting at 10 a.m. June 8 with “How To Begin Climbing Your Family Tree” following at 3 p.m. with “Gone to Texas” featuring the locations and retrieval of Texas land and genealogical records. June 9 at 10 a.m. begins with “Rounding Up Resources on the Horizon” for genealogical record retrieval outside Texas, followed at 3 p.m. with “Tying It All Together–DNA and Where To Next?”

These two days of genealogical instruction will offer a solid starting point for beginning, continuing, and sharing your family history research.

Classes will be held at the Salado Civic Center. Registration is recommended but not required. The workshops are 18 and under free, adults $10 per workshop and admission can be purchased at the door. For more information, check the Texas History Days In Salado Website www.texashistorysalado.com or by emailing linda@tbcinternational.com.