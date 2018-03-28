Eagles beat Taylor Ducks 3-1 on March 23

Taylor 1

Salado 3

Salado Eagles beat the Taylor Ducks 3-1 March 26 and are now alone in first place in District 19-4A.

Salado scored runs in the first, third and sixth innings. Taylor scored its only run in the second inning.

With two outs and empty bases in the bottom of the first, Jacob Wilk doubled to deep left. He scored on a single by Rustin Hale. Hale advanced on a passed ball. Drew Dobbins walked and stole second before Taylor was able to get the third out.

After Taylor knotted the score at 1-1 in the second, Wilk singled to lead off the bottom of the third. He stole second and scored on a single to center by Dobbins.

Mac Miller sealed the game with a solo homerun in the sixth.

Dobbins won the game with a five-inning performance on the mound. He struck out six batters, walked one and allowed three hits and one earned run.

Wilk closed the game, striking out six batters over two innings, allowing just one hit.

Salado versus Taylor