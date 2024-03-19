Salado Village Voice

Salado Eagles shut out Madisonville Mustangs 10-0 on March 14 to improve to 9-5 on the year.

Brody Cole led the Eagles with 2 hits, an RBI and 2 runs; BJ Amann, 2 hits and an RBI; Logan Flores, 1 hit, 2 RBIs, 1 run; Kannon Baird, 1 hit, 2 RBIs; Owen Curtis, 1 hit, 1 RBI, 1 run; Aezea Martinez, 1 hit, 1 run; Kase Maedgen, 2 runs, Dylan Wigely, a run.

Dylan Wigley slides to third base. (photos by Royce Wiggin)

Flores got the win on the mound, pitching five innings, allowing 2 hits and striking out 12. Baird closed, allowing a hit and striking out 2.

R H E

MHS 0 1 3

JV R 5 3 0

Salado JV Red shut out their counterparts from Madisonville, 5-0, March 14 to improve to 11-1 on the year.

Trey Waters had 2 hits, and RBI and a run to lead the Eagles. Jace Light had a hit and run. Cash Robinson, Ethan Robledo and Mason Olson all scored runs.

Collin Strickland got the win on the mound, allowing a hit, walking 3 batters and striking out 6.

R H E

MHS 5 3 0

JV W 5 2 1

Salado JV White Eagles tied their counterparts from Madisonville, 5-5 March 14.

Joaquin Vegahauser led Salado with 1 hit, 2 RBIs; Mason Olson, 1 hit; Colt Norman, 1 RBI and 1 run; Hays Ramsey, Reed Myers and Hunter Fulfer scored runs.

Myers pitched for Salado, allowing 3 hits, 5 runs, 4 earned and striking out 4 batters.