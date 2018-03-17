Eagles crush Burnet 19-0

Salado crushed the Burnet Bulldogs 19-0 in a mercy-rule shortened five innings on March 16.

Jacob Wilk, Garrett Knight and Max Marin combined to allow just two hits from the Bulldogs. Wilk allowed one hit and struck out seven batters in his three innings of work. Knight pitched an inning and allowed a hit and struck out a batter. Marin pitched an inning, striking out one.

Salado scored nine runs in the first, a run in the second, eight more in the third and a run in their final at-bat at the bottom of the fourth.

The game started out rough for Burnet with back to back errors to put runners on first and second. Wilk doubled to score and run and Rustin Hale doubled to plate two. Drew Dobbins singled to put runners at the corners. He stole second. Mac Miller singled to score Hale. A walk loaded the bases.Kade Maedgen was hit by the pitcher to push across a run. Another run came across on an error that lat Belton Farr reach.Ryan Oaks singled to knock in a run. Dalton Hawes was hit by the pitcher to plate another run, the eighth of the inning, and keep the bases full. Wilk hit into a double play, but scored a runner for the ninth run before Burnet could finally get out of the inning on a flyball.

With one out in the second, Mac Miller doubled. He went to third on an error by the catcher and scored on an error by the centerfielder for a 10-0 lead.

Salado added another eight runs in the third. Wilk singled and Hale walked. Runners advanced on a passed ball and Wilk scored on the throw by the catcher. Dobbins walked and Miller doubled to score Hale. Heath doubled to score both runners for a 14-0 lead and one out. Kade Maedgen singled before Farr homered over the left field fence to score three runs. Hawes walked and went to second on a passed ball. He scored on a single by Wilk.

Salado added a run in the fourth after two outs were recorded. Farr was hit by the pitcher and scored on a double by Oaks for an 19-0 lead.

