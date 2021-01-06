Eagles fall to Lampasas in home game 53-59

Salado Eagles 53

Lampasas 59

Salado Eagles lost a home game to Lampasas Jan. 5.

The Eagles fell behind 12-17 in the first quarter and added 7 points in the second to trail 19-25. Salado scored 17 points in the third to make the score 36-45 and scored another 17 in the fourth falling short 53-59.

Goings led the Eagles in scoring with 20 points. Followed by Miller with 14 points. Also scoring for Salado were Self, 8 points, Mescher, 7 points, Owen Pitcock, 4 points.

JV Eagles 45

Lampasas 44

Salado JV Eagles held on to defeat the visiting Lampasas Badgers Jan. 5.

The JV Eagles led the Badgers 15-11 in the first quarter and scored another 15 points in the second to lead 30-20. The JV Eagles were outscored 7-16 in the third to cut the lead to 37-36. Salado matched Lampasas 8 points in the fourth to win 45-44.

Cayden Stump led Salado in scoring with 12 points. Followed by Nolan Miller, 11 points and Josh Gilpin, 10 points. Also scoring for Salado were Caleb Sirmon, 7 points, Lewis, 3 points, Dawson Barksdale, 2 points.