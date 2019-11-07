Eagles lose on road to Mexia 21-6

Salado Eagles struggled to gain ground against the stacked Mexia Black Cat defense, producing their lowest offensive numbers of the season in a 21-6 District 8-4A loss.

The loss drops Salado to a tie for third place with the Fairfield Eagles, who they will face Nov. 8 at Salado Eagle Field with kickoff at 7:30 p.m.

The Eagles managed just 189 yards on the ground and when Salado attempted the pass, it turned out horribly as Hutton Haire was picked off twice on five attempts. The Eagles had just 4 yards passing.

After the Eagles forced Mexia to a three-and-out series, the Black Cats nipped a drive when Jaden Proctor intercepted a Haire pass near midfield.

Nine plays later, Trey Holdman scored on a 12 yard run 5:09 in the first. Gustavo Martinez toed the point-after for a 7-0 lead.

Salado, after the ensuing kickoff, drove seven plays and set up for a fourth-and-3 field goal at the Mexia 18. Wrook Brown missed the 35-yard field goal, the first kick he has missed this year.

Mexia took advantage of the missed field goal and drove 80 yards in 12 plays, capped by a 1-yard dive in the middle by Jarrell Wiley. Martinez kicked the extra point for a 14-0 lead with 7:42 left in the first half.

Salado took the second half kick off and drove to the Black Cat 27-yard line when the wheels came off. A personal foul moved the ball to the 41 yard line. After a short run on second, Haire was sacked for an 8-yard loss to move the ball to midfield for a fourth-and-forver. Salado punted to Mexia 15-yard line midway through the third.

Nine plays later, Proctor ran through the Eagles defense for a 24-yard touchdown with 2:15 left in the third. Martinez kicked the point-after for a 21-0 lead.

Salado scored on the next drive, 58 yards in 15 plays, capped by a 10 yard run by Hunter Turk. Brown missed the extra point, the first he has missed this year to make the score 21-6 with 7:29 left in the game.

Even though Brown recovered his own onsides kick, the Eagles were not able to convert the opportunity into a score, giving the ball back to Mexia at the Black Cate 9-yard line with just over four minutes left.

Kofi Stoglin sacked Proctor at the 5 on third down, forcing Mexia to punt out of its end zone.

The Eagles got the ball at the Mexia 39-yard line with 1:33 left in the game but Mexia sealed the score with an interception by Lemarion Miller.