Salado Village Voice

Since 1979

You are here: Home / Salado Sports / Salado Eagles Soccer / Eagles, ranked #4 in state, face LaGrange in soccer playoffs

Eagles, ranked #4 in state, face LaGrange in soccer playoffs

by Leave a Comment

Salado Eagles, ranked fourth in state 4A soccer, will face LaGrange Leopards, the fourth place team from District  at 7:30 p.m. March 23 at Manor High School.

The boys are 21-2 after beating Gatesville in a warm-up match on the road March 20.

Kaden Smien, after having his cross shot blocked in the first minute, scored a goal for the Eagles at 3:21 in the match.

Gatesville tied the match at 58:40.

Camden LaCanne scored on a penalty kick at 72:00.

Costas Loullis scored on a penalty kick at 78:12.

Salado Eagles suffered their second loss of the soccer season in a non-district warm-up match on March 14. The Eagles played the 6A Harker Heights Knights at home, losing 2-0.

Salado took three shots on target and missed two other shots.

Trey Shepard made nine saves to keep the game scoreless in the first 60 minutes of the match.

The Knights scored two goals within 15 seconds in the 67th minute of the match for the win.

Salado Eagles Soccer
Top row, from left: Luke Markham (3), Manuel Magadan, Costas Loullis (10), Trey Shepard (0), Brandon Rodriguez (7), Camden LaCanne (13), Daniel Magaden (14), Armando Castillo (15), Sam Shearer (5), David Chavez (20) and Feerman Vitolas (00).
Front row, from left: Caleb Chambliss (11), Moses Perez (12), Manuel Tonches (6), Kaden Smien (4), Josh Lesley (8) Ryan Cook (9).

 

Similar Stories

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *