Eagles, ranked #4 in state, face LaGrange in soccer playoffs

Salado Eagles, ranked fourth in state 4A soccer, will face LaGrange Leopards, the fourth place team from District at 7:30 p.m. March 23 at Manor High School.

The boys are 21-2 after beating Gatesville in a warm-up match on the road March 20.

Kaden Smien, after having his cross shot blocked in the first minute, scored a goal for the Eagles at 3:21 in the match.

Gatesville tied the match at 58:40.

Camden LaCanne scored on a penalty kick at 72:00.

Costas Loullis scored on a penalty kick at 78:12.

Salado Eagles suffered their second loss of the soccer season in a non-district warm-up match on March 14. The Eagles played the 6A Harker Heights Knights at home, losing 2-0.

Salado took three shots on target and missed two other shots.

Trey Shepard made nine saves to keep the game scoreless in the first 60 minutes of the match.

The Knights scored two goals within 15 seconds in the 67th minute of the match for the win.