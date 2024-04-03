Salado Village Voice

Salado Eagles could not find the back of the net in their 1-0 loss to Castleberry in the Region 1 quarterfinals April 2 in Alvarado.

The one time they did find the net, on a shot by Luke Anderson to tie the match with just over three minutes left, the goal was called back on an offsides play.

Cody Roquemore heads the ball in one of the Eagles’ attacks on goal in Region 1 quarterfinal. (photos by Royce Wiggin)

In the closing 15 seconds, Salado goalkeeper Hughston rocketed a free kick from the Salado side of the field into a throng of Eagles players, but a header hit the top of the goal and Castleberry recovered the ball to put the game away.

Salado missed opportunities in the second half to score, while Castleberry missed opportunities in the first half to score, including an incredible defense by Taggart on a penalty kick when the Salado goalkeeper dove to his right to scoop up the kick by Castleberry’s Fernando Hernandez.

Salado beat Decatur 3-1 in the Area Round March 29 to get to the Region I quarterfinals.

Thad Heckman scored two goals for the Eagles. Ryley White also recorded a goal for the Eagles. Assists were by Jackson Husung and DaMonte Foster.

The Eagles finish the season with a 23-2-1 record, 11-0-1 in District play.