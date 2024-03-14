Salado Village Voice

Salado Eagles District 5-4A Soccer Champions

Salado Eagles are District 5-4A soccer champs after defeating Stephenville, Lampasas and Gatesville.

Salado Eagles went on the road to defeat Stephenville 4-3  March 8.  

Goals were scored by Thad Heckman, Cody Roquemore, DeVonte Foster, and Gabe Merriman. 

Both Merriman and Heckman had 2 assists on the night.

DaMonte Foster scores a goal against Gatesville (photos by Royce Wiggin)

Before avenging their earlier district loss to Stephenville, the Eagles shut out Lampasas 2-0 March 5.

Thad Heckman scored both of the Eagles goals. With assists by Cody Roquemore and Owen Stone.

Salado beat Gatesville 3-1 on March 12. Scoring goals were Luke Anderson, DaMonte Foster and Cody Roquemore.

