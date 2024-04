The Eagles will play Castleberry in the Regional Quarterfinal playoff 7:30 p.m. in Alvarado.

Salado Eagles are Area Champions after defeating Decatur 3-1.

Cody Roquemore heads the ball against Decatur. (Photos by Royce Wiggin)

Thad Heckman scored 2 goals for the Eagles. Ryley White also recorded a goal for Salado. Assists were by Jackson Husung and DaMonte Foster.