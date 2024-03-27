Salado Village Voice

Salado Eagles are Bi-District Champs with their 9-0 win over the Venus Bulldogs on March 25.

Thad Heckman got the hat trick with three goals. Also scoring were Morgan Adams (2), DeVonte Foster, Luke Anderson, and Cody Roquemore.

Thad Heckman outplays the Venus defense to score one of his 3 goals in Bi-District playoff. (photos by Royce Wiggin)

Assists came from Thad Heckman, Luke Anderson, Cody Roquemore (2), and Jackson Husung (2).

Salado will face Decatur Eagles 5 p.m. March 29 at Midlothian Heritage.

The Decatur Eagles are 14-6 and 8-2 in District 8-4A, where they were the third place team.

The Salado Eagles are Champions in District 5-4A where they went 11-0-1, tying Stephenville. Their only loss was Jan. 5 against Weiss, losing 2-1.

The Eagles have outscored their District 5-4A opponents 75-7 and 123-18 overall. The Eagles have recorded 11 shut outs.