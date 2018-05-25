Eagles score six in fourth to run away from Hargrave

Salado 8

Hargrave 2

Salado Eagles poured on six runs in the fourth and two in the sixth to run away from the Huffman Hargrave Falcons in the first game of their best-of-three series May 24.

Game 2 will be played at 5 p.m. May 25 at College Station High School, 4002 Victoria Ave., College Station. Game 3, if necessary, will follow 30 minutes after game 2. Tickets are $5.

Both teams were scoreless through three innings. Kade Maedgen led off the fourth with a single. Mac Miller was hit by the pitcher. Caleb Self singled to load the bases. Max Marin knocked in two runs with a double. Self scored and Marin went to third on a passed ball.

Hargrave got the first out with a strike out before Ryan Oakes walked and Dalton Hawes was hit by the pitcher to again load the bases. Drew Dobbins, courtesy running for Oakes, scored on a balk that advanced the runners. Hawes scored on a sacrifice fly to deep center by Rustin Hale to give Salado a 6-0 lead.

The Eagles added two more in the top of the sixth. Belton Farr led off with a walk. A double by Oakes put runners at second and third. Dobbins came in to run for Oakes again. Farr scored and Dobbins went to third on a sacrifice fly to deep center by Hawes. Dobbins scored on a passed ball.

Hargrave’s Ben Leisure singled to lead off the bottom of the seventh. He advanced on a groundout by Mason Strolberg. Will Johnson singled to put runners at the corners. A balk by the pitcher scored Leisure and advanced Strolberg. Matthew Corcz singled and Strolberg scored on a fielding error by Salado.

Oakes pitched the entire game for Salado. He allowed 12 hits, stsruck out six batters and walked one. Hargrave scored two runs, one of them earned.