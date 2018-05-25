Salado Village Voice

Since 1979

Eagles score six in fourth to run away from Hargrave

Salado 8

Hargrave 2

Salado Eagles poured on six runs in the fourth and two in the sixth to run away from the Huffman Hargrave Falcons in the first game of their best-of-three series May 24.

Game 2 will be played at 5 p.m. May 25 at College Station High School, 4002 Victoria Ave., College Station. Game 3, if necessary, will follow 30 minutes after game 2. Tickets are $5.

Both teams were scoreless through three innings. Kade Maedgen led  off the fourth with a single. Mac Miller was hit by the pitcher. Caleb Self singled to load the bases. Max Marin knocked in two runs with a double. Self scored and Marin went to third on a passed ball. 

Hargrave got the first out with a strike out before Ryan Oakes walked and Dalton Hawes was hit by the pitcher to again load the bases. Drew Dobbins, courtesy running for Oakes, scored on a balk that advanced the runners. Hawes scored on a sacrifice fly to deep center by Rustin Hale to give Salado a 6-0 lead.

The Eagles added two more in the top of the sixth. Belton Farr led off with a walk. A double by Oakes put runners at second and third. Dobbins came in to run for Oakes again. Farr scored and Dobbins went to third on a sacrifice fly to deep center by Hawes. Dobbins scored on a passed ball.

Hargrave’s Ben Leisure singled to lead off the bottom of the seventh. He advanced on a groundout by Mason Strolberg. Will Johnson singled to put runners at the corners. A balk by the pitcher scored Leisure and advanced Strolberg. Matthew Corcz singled and Strolberg scored on a fielding error by Salado.

Oakes pitched the entire game for Salado. He allowed 12 hits, stsruck out six batters and walked one. Hargrave scored two runs, one of them earned.

SaladoABRHBIBBSO
R Oakes210011
D Hawes300000
J Wilk221011
R Hale211300
W Brown010000
K Maedgen200011
D Heath301100
C Self200100
M Miller300003
B Farr301001
D Dobbins000000
K Baird------
G Knight------
M Marin------
P Shelley------
Totals2254537

 

 

