Eagles shut out lackluster Rebels

Salado Eagles stymied a lackluster Austin Travis Rebels squad, shutting them down for no first downs while their ground and pound run attack churned up 344 yards of articificial turf at the venerable Austin House stadium Sept. 13 for a 42-0 non-district win.

The Eagles will face Taylor for Homecoming at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 21 at Eagle Field.

Salado scored on all but three possessions that resulted in punts late in the game with backups filling positions. The Eagles also had 26 first downs in the game and ate up more than 30 minutes of game clock.

Salado scored on all four of its possessions in the first half to take a 28-0 lead as Wrook Brown was perfect in kicking extra points for the second time this season.

After forcing Travis to three-and-out, Salado drove 70 yards in 4:39 on 12 running plays. Hunter Tunk bulled through the Rebel defense for a 7 yard touchdown with 5:17 left in the first. Brown added the PAT for 7-0 lead.

Salado again forced Travis to three-and-out and drove 71 yards on 11 plays, only one of them a pass from freshman quarter Hutton Haire to TUrk. Turk scored from the five on a run up the middle at the 11:12 mark of the second quarter. Brown’s kick made it 14-0.

Travis lost 14 yards in their next offensive bid. Caleb Self returned the punt 15 yards to give the Eagles the ball at the Rebel 42 yard line. Six plays later, Connor Cook lunged in from the 2. Brown toed the PAT for a 21-0 lead at 7:07 left in the first half.

Self stuffed Darian McFerrin at the line when Travis went for it on fourth down on the next series to give Salado the ball at the Rebel 43. Eight plays later, including one Haire pass to Brownm Turk scored his third touchdown of the night on a 3 yard lunge with 1:50 left in the half.

The Eagles scored on their first two possessions of the second half. Wesley Quinn returned the second half kick to 31 yards to the Eagle 42 yard line. Cook scored six plays later on a four yard run. The drive was highlighted by a 33 yard run by Brown who spun through defenders to get into the red zone. Brown kicked the extra point for a 35-0 lead at 9:46 in the third.

Salado gave up no yardage on the next series and Self returned the punt 18 yards to the Travis 46 yard line.

Six plays later, Quinn scored from the Rebel 3. Brown kicked his final PAT through the uprights for the 42-0 lead with 5:23 left in the third.

Mercifully, the Eagles put on the brakes with substitutes getting playing time through the final 18 minutes of play.