Eagles shut out Liberty Hill 8-0

Liberty Hill 0

Salado 8

Jacob Wilk hit two homers and a single to lead Salado to a shut out win over the Liberty Hill Panthers 8-0 on March 20 in a home game.

Mac Miller doubled with two outs in the first to score Dustin Hawes, who walked, and Wilk, who singled to give Salado an early 2-0 lead.

The Eagles added three runs in the third when Wilk smashed the ball over the left field fence to score Belton Farr, who reached on an error and Ryan Oakes, who walked.

Farr hit a booming triple to right field to score Dustin Heath, who reached on an error in the third for Salado to go up 6-0.

Hawes reached on a walk in the seventh before Wilk put the ball over the right field fence to bring the score to 8-0.

Oaks got the win on the mound, pitching three innings. He allowed two hits and struck out five batters.

Drew Dobbins pitched in relief, striking out four batters, walking three and allowing a hit.

Wilk closed the game striking out all three batters he faced.

Salado Versus Liberty Hill