First State Bank earns 5 star rating

Once again, Temple-based First State Bank Central Texas has received the highest ranking possible from Bauer Financial, Inc., the nation’s bank rating firm. The bank has earned a 5-Star rating from Bauer for financial strength and soundness.

“This rating from Bauer Financial puts First State Bank Central Texas right at the top of all banks in terms of strength and reliability and once again affirms the strong health of the bank,” said First State Bank Central Texas Chief Executive Officer Don Grobowsky. “We are very proud of that. It’s an honor and it says a lot about our bank and our employees. We are most proud, however, of what it means to our customers,” said Mr. Grobowsky.

Bauer Financial’s Karen Dorway says the firm recommends only banks and credit unions that have earned a 4-Star or 5-Star rating. “Five Stars is the highest rating we award and indicates that this institution is one of the safest and strongest banks in the United States,” said Ms. Dorway. Bauer Financial, Inc. has been reporting on and analyzing the performance of U.S. banks and credit unions since 1983. Bauer Financial ratings are independent and all banks are included. Ratings are based on numerous criteria and measure the strength and soundness of an institution.

First State Bank Central Texas has 31 banking centers offering commercial and personal financial services to the families, businesses and communities in the Temple/Austin metro area and throughout Central Texas and the Hill Country. The bank was chartered more than a century ago and today has assets of more than $1.3 billion, making the bank one of the largest and strongest independent banks in

Texas.