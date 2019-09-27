J.Genevieve kicks off Grand Opening Week on Oct. 1

J.Genevieve prepares to celebrate the launch of the brand and creative space with a full Grand Opening Week.

Owner Jess Mall launched J.Genevieve, a Central Texas based, empowered, woman founded and run creative brand, on June 6. “I’m so pleased with how these first few months have shaped up,” says Mall, “I gave the business some time to breathe and develop over the summer and now we’re gearing up to celebrate. For a week.”

Art by Jess Mall.

Photo sessions are booking, custom art is moving off the walls into people’s homes, and the various events housed at the HQ are filling up, even though J.Genevieve has been in soft opening mode for the past several months. “I’m looking forward to introducing the brand to the Central Texas community if they haven’t encountered it already,” comments Jess, “The support has been so amazing from the beginning and I can’t wait to see what happens when I kick everything into high gear.” Grand Opening festivities will kick off on Oct. 1. The HQ, J.Genevieve’s creative art space, will be open special hours; noon – 8 p.m. from Oct. 1 – 5. The official ribbon cutting will take place 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 1. Raffle drawings for various J.Genevieve services will take place each day [must be present to enter] and art previews will be available.

The open house style week is free and open to the public.

The Grand Opening week will culminate with a J.Genevieve UNLEASHED Art Bash at the HQ located at 209 South Main Street from 7 – 11 p.m. on Oct. 4.

Did she mention tequila? Yes, there will be tequila Oct. 4!

The festivities include an interactive graffiti mural led by the artists of Laced and Found, complimentary tequila cocktails with a take home cantarito, queso bar compliments of Hecho en Queso, eclectic record spinning by DJ Mitch of Belton, a silent art auction and local artist showcase and higher end raffle drawings.

DJ Mitch will spin during the Unleashed Art Bash Oct. 4 at J.Genevieve HQ.

Artists featured at the HQ will be present along with Jess to meet and mingle with J.Genevieve’s guests and all Salado based artists have been invited to feature one piece at the event celebrating the local legend of the mermaid Sirena.

Tickets to the Art Bash are $10 in advance, $15 at the door and children 12 and under are free.

A portion of the proceeds from the evening will go to benefit Sirenafest’s All Abilities Playground Project in Salado. Mall makes it clear that “I want folks to understand that it’s an important facet of J.Genevieve to support talents and pursuits that challenge, transform and uplift our community and those who travel to visit and encounter us in this unique corner of Texas.” Mall expresses that through the J.Genevieve brand by housing art from featured local artists as wellas herself and by supporting causes like the Sirenafest All Abilities Playground Project.

Hecho en Queso will be served at the Unleashed event Oct. 4.

Information and tickets for the Grand Opening week at J.Genevieve is available at jgenevieve.com. Questions about the events can be directed to Mall at info@jgenevieve.com.