Jasper ends Salado’s baseball season

Jasper scored three runs in the top of the third and held on to beat Salado 5-2 in the decisive third game of their Region III Championship series. The Bulldogs will go on to play in the state baseball tournament.

In the top of the third. Williams reached on an error by shortstop Dalton Hawes. He advanced to third on a bunt by Sells to put runners at the corners with no outs. Durand walked to load the ashes. Soisson hit a fly ball to Caleb Self that turned into a double play when Durand was thrown out trying to get back to second. Bryant walked to load the bases again and Escalante doubled on a line drive to left field, scoring all three runners.

In the top of the fifth, Jasper scored two more runs. With one out, Durand reached on a dropped third strike. Soisson singled and Bryant doubled to score both runners. Wilk struck out Escalante and McMillon grounded out to end the frame.

Salado scored two runs in the bottom half of the inning. Oakes walked and Hawes doubled, Oakes scored and Hawes went to third on a passed ball. Wilk grounded out to second, scoring Hawes. Hale singled on a hard ground ball to right. Heath walked. Runners were left on base when Self popped up to second.

The Eagles left runners on second and third in the bottom of the first. In the bottom of the third, the Eagles left Oakes in scoring position after he and Wilk both had singles..

Both teams had five hits in the game. Wilk struck out 10 batters in his final appearance on the mound.