KSB Fall Clean Sweep set for Saturday September 29

Fall is here and the time has come for another community cleanup day in Salado.

Residents are encouraged to take part in the Salado Fall Clean Sweep sponsored by Keep Salado Beautiful on Sept. 29.

“This is a great opportunity for Salado residents to do their part to help keep our community a clean and attractive place to live, work and visit,” said Keep Salado Beautiful Coordinator Lisa Nix. “Volunteers of all ages are welcome to participate in the event.”

Those interested in taking part in the clean-up are asked to gather at 8 a.m. Sept. 29 at the Salado Civic Center, 601 N. Main.

After registering, participants will be provided trash bags and trash pickers and then dispatched to designated locations in the community to pick up trash and debris.

Eagle Disposal will provide dumpsters in the parking lot of the Civic Center where volunteers can deposit their bags of collected litter. We will sort recycled trash this year. Drop off your used electronics for the Salado High School Robotics Team.

“Our volunteers make such a difference in Salado,” Nix said. “Fanning out across the Village and collecting trash along the roadsides, creek banks and in other public areas in our community is a great way to spend a Saturday in September, while giving back to your community.”

Local Boy Scouts, as well as representatives of local service organizations, are expected to join other volunteers in the community clean-up effort that will last from 8 a.m. to noon.

The Fall Clean-Up is a community-wide collaborative project coordinated and sponsored by Keep Salado Beautiful.

For more information, contact Nix via email at info@keepsaladobeautiful.com. KSB was established in 2009 as a Keep Texas Beautiful Affiliate.