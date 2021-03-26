Lady Eagles beat Lampasas after tight loss to Taylor

Salado Lady Eagles crushed the hosting Lampasas Lady Badgers 16-4 to bounce back from their district-opening loss to Taylor.

Salado 16

Lampasas 4

Lampasas had the early lead in the game, scoring a run in the bottom of the first two innings, but the Lady Eagles took over the game in the top of the third, scoring five runs.

Lexi Dudeczka led off with a walk. Rylee Oborski reached on an error. Katey Bartek was hit by the pitcher to load the bases. Reese Preston laid down a ground ball, but an error by the catcher allowed the three runners to score and Preston to reach second. Amanda Cantu singled to center to put runners at the corner. She stole second. Lampasas put the next two batters down but Gabby Vidaure knocked the ball to deep center for a two-run double. She was left on base.

Lampasas added a run in the bottom of the frame to make the score 5-3.

Salado added two more in the top of the fourth. Dudeczka fought the pitcher for another lead-off walk. She went to second on a passed ball. Oborski singled to right. Both runners advanced on a ground out by Bartek and scored on a two-out single by Amanda Cantu. Angel Van de Plas doubled but both runners were left on base.

Salado plated nine runs in the top of the fifth. Vidaure led off by reaching on an error. Harley Droulliard singled and Oborski tripled to deep right to knock in both runners. She scored on a passed ball. Preston walked and scored on an error that allowed Cantu to reach. Van de Plas reached on an error and Victoria Giganti reached on an error that allowed Cantu to score. Vidaure doubled in her second at bat of the inning and Droulliard knocked in both runners with a double in her second at-bat of the inning. Droulliard scored on a single by Dudeczka. Oborski also singled, but she and Dudeczka were left on base.

Lampasas scored a run in the bottom of the frame and the mercy rule ended the game after the fifth.

Oborski had four hits, two RBIs and three runs to lead Salado.

Vidaure had two hits, three RBIs and two runs. Cantu had two hits, two RBIs and two runs. Droulliard had two hits, two RBIs and two runs as well. Dudeczka had two hits, an RBI and two runs. Van de Plas had a hit and scored a run.

Four girls had extra base hits: Oborski had a double, Vidaure had two doubles and Droulliard and Van de Plas had doubles.

Bri Water got the win on the mound for Salado, pitching all five innings. She allowed seven hits and four runs, two of them earned. She struck out six batters and walked four.

Taylor 7

Salado 5

Taylor Lady Ducks scored three runs on four hits in the top of the sixth inning to get past the Salado Lady Eagles in their district opener March 16 at Eagle Field.

Both teams scored three runs in the first.

Rylee Oborski led off the bottom of the first with a walk. Lexi Dudeczka reached first on a fielder’s choice that allowed Oborski to reach second. A walk to Katey Bartek loaded the bases. Oborski stole home. Dudeczka also stole home. Bartek stole second and went to third on a fielder’s choice before stealing home for the third run.

Salado took the lead in the bottom of the second. Victoria Giganti walked to lead off the frame. Gabby Vidaure hit a ground ball and reached on an error by the first baseman. A walk to Dudeczka loaded the bases and Bartek singled to plate Giganti.

Taylor tied the game in the fourth and then scored three runs in the sixth to take a 7-4 lead.

Even with three hits in the seventh, Salado could only score one run, not enough to close the gap. Oborski led off with a double to deep left and went to third on a single by Dudeczka. Bartek doubled to deep left to score Oborski but she and Dudeczka were left stranded when Taylor recorded three quick outs.

Salado had five hits in the game. Bartek had two hits, two RBIs, a run and a walk to lead Salado. Dudeczka had two hits, a run and walk. Oborski also had a hit and a walk in the game.

Bri Water pitched the entire game for Salado, allowing 14 hits and seven earned runs. She struck out six and walked three.