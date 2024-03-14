Salado Village Voice

Salado Lady Eagles suffered their first loss of the softball season, thanks to three doubles in the top of the seventh inning, propelling Grandview to the 2-1 win March 8.

Brooklyn Williamson had a one-out shot over the left field fence to score Salado’s only run of the game.

Brooklyn Williamson hits a homerun. (photos by Royce Wiggin)

The Lady Eagles threatened to score in the fifth. Ally Schauer led off with a single to left. She was put out at second on a fielder’s choice that put Shelby Dodge on first. Dodge advanced on a single by Giselle Salazar. Both runners stole base, but Dodge was caught stealing home and Salazar was caught stealing third.

Schauer was issued the loss on the mound, pitching 7 innings and allowing 4 hits, and 2 earned runs, striking out 9.

In addition to Williamson’s solo homer, Schauer, Salazar and Bri Waters had hits.

R H E

GHS 3 8 2

JV 5 4 1

Although they were outhit 8-4, Salado JV Lady Eagles won their softball game against Grandview, 5-3, on March 8.

Paisley Friemal led the girls with 1 hit, 1 RBI and 1 run.

Also getting on the board were Lorelai Reckefus, 1 hit, 2 runs; Paige Heiner, 1 hit, 1 run; , Layla Parker, a hit; Presli Thompson, an RBI; Avery Norman, 1 run.