Salado Village Voice

Lady Eagles Softball suffer first lost to Grandview

by

Salado Lady Eagles suffered their first loss of the softball season, thanks to three doubles in the top of the seventh inning, propelling Grandview to the 2-1 win March 8.

Brooklyn Williamson had a one-out shot over the left field fence to score Salado’s only run of the game.

Brooklyn Williamson hits a homerun. (photos by Royce Wiggin)

The Lady Eagles threatened to score in the fifth. Ally Schauer led off with a single to left. She was put out at second on a fielder’s choice that put Shelby Dodge on first. Dodge advanced on a single by Giselle Salazar. Both runners stole base, but Dodge was caught stealing home and Salazar was caught stealing third.

Schauer was issued the loss on the mound, pitching 7 innings and allowing 4 hits, and 2 earned runs, striking out 9.

In addition to Williamson’s solo homer,  Schauer, Salazar and Bri Waters had hits.

R H E

GHS 3 8 2

JV 5 4 1

Although they were outhit 8-4, Salado JV Lady Eagles won their softball game against Grandview, 5-3, on March 8.

Paisley Friemal led the girls with 1 hit, 1 RBI and 1 run. 

Also getting on the board were Lorelai Reckefus, 1 hit, 2 runs; Paige Heiner, 1 hit, 1 run; , Layla Parker, a hit; Presli Thompson, an RBI; Avery Norman, 1 run.

