Salado Village Voice

Established in 1979

Salado Lady Eagles softball beat Jarrell 14-7

Salado Lady Eagles handled the Jarrell Lady Cougars 14-7 on March 13 to improve to 18-1.

Brooklynn Williamson led the girls with 3 hits, 3 RBIs and 2 runs; Shelby Dodge, 1 hit, 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Lexi Dudeczka, 1 hit, 2 RBIs, 2 rubs; Rylee Litchfield, 1 hit, 2 RBIs; Bri Water, 1 hit, 1 RBI,Kaitlyn Weber, 3 runs; and Aubree Zammat, Giselle Salazar, Bri Tutor, 1 run each.

Aubree Zammat rounds third base against Jarrell. (photos by Royce Wiggin)

Ally Schauer got the win, pitching 5 innings, allowing 4 hits, 3 runs (2 earned) and striking out 7. Mazzy Johnson allowed 2 hits, 2 earned runs and stuck out 1. Weber allowed 1 hit and a run and struck out 1.

