Salado Village Voice

Salado Lady Eagles varsity softball team is 20-1 after sweeping China Spring last week.

R H E

SHS 8 12 0

CSHS 2 5 3

Salado Lady Eagles outhit China Spring 12-5 on their way to an 8-2 win March 19.

Ryley Litchfield led the girls at the plate with 3 hits and an RBI.

Kaitlyn Weber beats the throw home against China Spring. (photos by Royce Wiggin)

Also contributing were Lexi Dudeczka, 2 hits, an RBI and 2 runs scored; Bri Waters, 2 hits, an RBI and a run; Bri Tutor, a hit, 2 RBIs and a run; Ally Schauer, a hit and 2 RBIs; Kaitlyn Weber and Shelby Dodge, a hit and a run each; Giselle Salazar, a hit; and Aubree Zammat and Toni Pugh, a run each.

Schauer got the win on the mound, pitching 5 innings and allowing 4 hits, 2 earned runs and a walk and striking out 11 batters. Waters closed, pitching 2 innings and striking out 3.

R H E

CSHS 0 1 3

SHS 16 16 0

Salado Lady Eagles clobbered China Spring for 16 hits in their 16-0 shut out of the visiting Lady Cougars March 22.

Rylee Litchfield had 4 hits, 6 RBIs, and 2 runs to lead the Lady Eagles. She hit a homerun in the game.

Bri Waters followed with 2 hits, 3 RBIs and a run. She also hit a home-run in the game.

Also getting on the board were Lexi Dudeczka, 2 hits, and RBI and 3 runs; Brooklyn Williamson, 2 hits and 3 runs; Kaitlyn Weber and Ally Schauer, 2 hits and a run each; Bri Tutor, a hit, an RBI and 2 runs; Giselle Salazar, a hit, and RBI and a run; Shelby Dodge, an RBI; Aubree Zammat and Abby Klein, a run each.

Waters got the win, pitching 3 innings and allowing 1 hit while striking out 6. Mazzy Johnson closed, walking 2 and allowing no hits.