Salado Village Voice

The Lady Eagles are the District 23-4A Champions with an overall record of 19-1 and 10-0 in district play.

R H E

GHS 0 3 2

SHS 4 6 2

Salado Lady Eagles beat Gatesville 4-0 in an April 16 home game.

Lexi Dudeczka led the girls with 2 hits and a run. Also getting hits were Bri Tutor and Ryley Litchfield, 1 hit, 1 RBIs each; Brooklyn Williamson and Bri Waters, 1 hit each; Abby Klein and Paisley Friemal, 1 run each.

Bri Waters got the win on the mound, allowing 3 hits, walking 2 and striking out 10.

Bri Waters pitches against Gatesville. (photos by Royce Wiggin)

R H E

SHS 11 11 5

GHS 8 7 6

The Lady Eagles beat Gatesville on the road, 11-8, April 19.

Ryley Litchfield led the girls with 3 hits, 2 run. Also getting on the board were Giselle Salazar, 2 hits, 4 RBIs, 1 run; Ally Schauer, 2 hits, 1 RBI, 1 run; Toni Pugh, 1 hit, 1 RBI, 2 runs; Bri Waters, 1 hit, 1 RBI; Brooklyn Williamson, 1 hit, 2 runs; Aubree Zammat, 1 hit; Bri Tutor, 1 RBI, 1 run; Lexi Dudeczka, 1 RBI.

Bri Waters got the win, pitching the final two innings. She walked 1 and struck out 4.

Ally Schauer pitched 5 innings for the start. She allowed 7 hits, 8 runs (2 earned), 2 walks and 4 strike outs.