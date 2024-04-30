Salado Village Voice

Salado Lady Eagles face the La Grange Lady Leopards in the Area Round of the UIL 4A softball playoffs after sweeping Jarrell last week.

Game 1 will be 5 p.m. May 2 at Thrall High School. Game 2 will be 30 minutes after Game 1. Game 3, if necessary, will be 6 p.m. May 3 at Thrall.

R H E

SHS 12 9 1

JHS 3 4 1

Jarrell Lady Cougars had a short lead of 2-1 in the third inning, before Salado Lady Eagles tied in the fourth and added five runs in the fifth and four in the seven for a dominating 12-3 win April 24.

Lexi Dudeczka led off the game with a walk. She stole second, advanced on a ground out by Brooklyn Wiliamson and scored on a ground out by Ryley Litchfield.

Ally Schauer pitches against Jarrell April 24 (photos by Royce Wiggin)

In the fourth, Shelby Dodge reached when she was hit by the pitcher. Dudeczka reached on a walk. Williamson singled to score Dodge and Litchfield singled to scored Dudeczka.

Walks to Toni Pugh, Dodge and Giselle Salazar and singles by Dudeczka, Williamson, Litchfield and Bri Waters resulted in a five-run fifth inning.

Williamson and Mazzy Johnson walked and Litchfield and Bri Tutor were hit by the pitcher in the seventh. Waters had a 2 RBI single and Salazar had a single in the four-run inning.

Litchfield led the girls with 3 hits, 3 RBIs and a run. Waters followed with 2 hits, 3 RBIs while Williamson had 2 hits, 2 RBIs and 2 runs. Dudeczka had a hit, 2 RBIS and 3 runs. Salazar had a hit and a run. Dodge had an RBI and a run. Tutor, Pugh, Johnson and Aubree Zammat each had a run.

Ally Schauer got the win, pitching the entire 7 innings. She allowed 4 hits, 3 runs (2 earned) and 4 walks while striking out 8 batters.

R H E

JHS 3 8 2

SHS 7 8 4

Salado Lady Eagles beat Jarrell 7-3 April 25 in a home game to sweep the Lady Cougars in their best-of-three series.

Salado scored two runs in the bottom of the first. Lexi Dudeczka led off with a walk. Brooklyn Williamson was hit by the pitcher. Ryley Litchfield singled and Dudeczka scored on an error. Williamson went to third and scored on wild pitches.

Williamson led off the third with a single. Ryley Litchfield singled, but an error by Jarrell allowed Williamson to score and Litchfield to reach third.

Salado added three in the fourth. Giselle Salazar led off the frame with a single. She advanced on a single by Dudeczka. A walk to Litchfield loaded the bases before a double to deep left scored all three runners.

Toni Pugh singled in the fifth, advanced on a wild pitch and a sacrifice bunt by Salazar and scored on a sac fly to left by Dudeczka to make the score 7-3. Salado did not allow a Lady Cougar to reach base in their final two at-bats.

Ryley Litchfield led the Lady Eagles with 2 hits, an RBI and a run. Also getting on the scoreboard were Lexi Dudeczka, Bri Tutor and Ally Schauer, 1 hit and 1 RBI each, Mazzy Johnson, 1 hit and 1 run, Giselle Salazar, 1 hit, Aubree Zammat and Paisley Friemel, 1 run each.