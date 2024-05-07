Salado Village Voice

Salado Lady Eagles swept La Grange May 2 and will face Gateway College Prep in a best-of-three series. Game 1 was May 8. Game 2 is 7 p.m. May 9 at Georgetown. Game 3, if necessary is 7 p.m. May 10.

The Lady Eagles are 33-1 and ranked #2 in state by the Texas Girls Coaches Association.

R H E

LGHS 1 5 2

SHS 13 14 2

Salado Lady Eagles beat La Grange 13-1 in five innings.

The Lady Eagles scored eight runs in the bottom of the first. Lexi Dudeczka led off with a double to right. Brooklyn Williamson reached on a bunt, and Dudeczka rounded third and scored on the attempted throw, which allowed Williamson to go to second.

Ryley Litchfield hits a single in game one against La Grange. (photos by Royce Wiggin)

Ryley Litchfield singled and Bri Waters singled to score Williamson. Bri Tutor singled and went to second on an error on the play. Ally Schauer singled to score Waters. Giselle Salazar grounded out to the pitcher to score Tutor and advance Schauer.

La Grange got two quick outs, before Schauer scored on a single to deep left by Shelby Dodge.

Dudeczka was hit by the pitcher and Williamson walked to load the bases. Litchfield hit a 2 RBI single to center before the final out of the inning was recorded.

Schauer scored a run in the second after reaching on an error. She advanced on a walk, went to third on a single by Dodge and scored on a walk.

Litchfield and Waters hit back-to-back homeruns in the third. Tutor singled and Schauer walked. Schauer scored on a double by Salazar, who was tagged out trying to stretch it to third.

La Grange scored a run in the top of the fourth. Dudeczka, walked, stole second and scored on a single by Litchfield in the bottom of the fourth to put Salado up 13-1.

Litchfield went 4-for-4 with 4 RBIs, a homerun and 2 runs to lead the Lady Eagles.

Waters had 2 hits, 2 RBIs, a homerun and 2 runs.

Also getting on the scoreboard were Dodge, 2 hits, and RBI; Tutor, 2 hits, 1 run; Salazar, 1 hit, 2 RBIs; Dudeczka, 1 hit, 1 RBI, 3 runs; Schauer, 1 hit, 1 RBI, 2 runs; Williamson, 1 hit, 1 run and Paisley Friemel, 1 run.

Schauer got the win on the mound, pitching 2 innings, allowing 2 hits and a walk and striking out 3.

Friemel pitched an inning, allowing a hit and striking out 1.

Mazzy Johnson pitched an inning, allowing 1 hit and an earned run walking 2 and striking out 1. Aubree Zammat pitched an inning, allowing 1 hit, walking 1 and striking out 2.

R H E

SHS 17 15 0

LGHS 1 6 5

Salado Lady Eagles pelted La Grange for 15 hits and 17 runs for a 17-1 victory May 2.

Lexi Dudeczka led off the game with a triple to right. She scored on a single by Bri Waters.

Salado added five runs in the second. Toni Pugh led off with a double, stole second and scored on an error. Giselle Salazar walked, Shelby Dodge singled and both girls scored on a double by Dudeczka. Bri Waters homered to score Dudeczka.

The Lady Eagles added six runs in the third. Ally Schauer walked and scored on a homer by Toni Pugh. Salazar walked and Dodge homered. Brooklyn Williamson doubled and Litchfield singled. Both runners scored on a single by Bri Tutor.

Salado scored three runs in the fourth. Dudeczka led off with a walk and advanced on an error that let Paisley Friemel reach base. Tutor doubled to score Friemel. Aubree Zammat tripled to score Tutor.

With two outs in the fifth, Dudeczka walked and advanced on a single by Williamson. Both runners advanced on a wild pitch and scored on a single to right by Litchfield.

Litchfield and Tutor led the girls with 2 hits, 3 RBIs and a run.

Pugh had 2 hits, 2 RBIs, a homer and 2 runs. Waters had 2 hits, 2 RBIs, a homer and a run.

Also getting on the board were Kaitlyn Weber, 1 hit, 2 RBIs, a homer and a run; Zammat, 1 hit and 1 RBI; Dodge, 1 hit and 1 run; Salazar, 2 runs and Friemel, 1 run.

Waters got the win, pitching 3 innings. She allowed 4 hits and an earned run, while striking out 6. Weber pitched 2 innings, allowing 2 hits and striking out 1.