Lady Eagles crush Taylor Lady Ducks

Taylor 3

Salado 11

Salado Lady Eagles are alone at the top of District 19-4A with an 11-3 win over the Taylor Lady Ducks at home on March 23. The win improves Salado to 6-0 in district and 15-3 overall.

Salado took a demanding lead in the bottom of the second, scoring seven runs with one out in the frame. Rylee Oborski hit a single and stole second and third. Faske walked and stole second. Preston plated both runners with a single. Ford was hit by the pitcher and Piper Randolph walked to load the bases. Cantu doubled to score three runners.

Oliver homered over centerfield, scoring Cantu. Taylor forced the next two outs to get out of the inning.

The Lady Ducks closed the gap with three runs in the top of the fifth.

Salado followed with two more runs. Gonzalez and Oborski walked and scored on a single to center by Preston.

Salado led 10-3 going into their final frame. With one out in the sixth, Wilson walked and went to second on a passed ball. Gonzalez hit an RBI single and stole second and third but was left stranded there.

Rebecca Dockray got the win on the mound for Salado. She gave up three runs on two hits and two walks and struck out one batter. Tindell pitched in relief, giving up one hit and three walks.

Cantu and Oliver led Salado at the plate. Cantu drove in three runs with a triple and Oliver had a two-run homer. Preston hit a single for 2 RBI.

Salado JV Lady Eagles beat the Taylor Lady Ducks JV 9-0.