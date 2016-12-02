Lady Eagles stumble against Thorndale, crush Austin Travis

The Salado Lady Eagles have been a story of extremes in their two games so far in the Coach Smith Memorial basketball tournament.

The Lady Eagles had five players reach double figures in their 81-16 shellacking of the Austin Travis JV squad today.

Salado led from the get-go, jumping out to 18 unanswered points to start the game. Salado led 30-4 at the end of the first before easing the accelerator for the rest of the game.

The Lady Eagles led 46-13 at the half. Salado gave up just 3 points in the second half, adding another 35 points for the win.

Salado shot .400 from the field today as Sara Kelarek led the scoring with 14 points.

Lexie Lima followed with 13 points.

Also scoring double figures for Salado were Waylor Lowrance, 12 points, Kerrigan Hearne and Kayla Manning, 10 points each.

Kaia Philen had 9 points, Ashlen LaCanne, 6 points, Katelyn Seymour, 5 points and Danielle McDaniel, 2 points.

The Lady Eagles got a lot of second looks on offense as the girls grabbed 23 offensive boards. Salado had 34 total rebounds, spread across the team: LaCanne and Manning had 6 each, Kelarek, 5, Seymour, Lowrance, 4 each, Hearn, 3, McDaniel and Kyburz, 2 each and Lima and Philen, 1 each.

Salado turned the ball over just 10 times in the game.

Salado Lady Eagles had a horrible start to the Coach Smith Tournament, committing 11 turnovers and missing all five shots from the field in the first quarter, giving the Thorndale Lady Bulldogs a chance to jump out to a 23-1 early lead on Dec. 1.

It didn’t get much better in the second as Salado committed another half dozen turnovers and Thorndale took a 37-1 lead midway through the third quarter.

Shaking off the jinx, Salado narrowed the lead to the final score of 57-35 in the first game of the three-day tournament.

Kerrigan Hearne led the Lady Eagles with 12 points. She had two 3-pointers on six attempts and two 2-pointers on five shots. She was 2-for-2 at the free throw line.

Sarah Kelarek scored 11 points for Salado. She hit 5 of 11 2-pointers and 1-of-2 free throws.

Katelyn Seymour had 6 points on 2-for-5 field goals and 2-for-4 free throws.

Taylor Lowrance was 2-for-7 from the field and 1-of-2 from the free throw line for 5 points.

Kayla Manning had 1 point.

The girls grabbed 30 rebounds, led by Hearne’s 6 rebounds. Also getting rebounds were Kate Kyburz, 5, Kelarek and Lowrance, 4 each, Ashlen LaCanne, Danielle McDaniel, 3 each, Kaia Philen, 2 and Manning, 1.

Kelarek and Hearne both had 2 assists while McDaniel and LaCanne each had 1.

Hearne had 4 steals, folowed by Kelarek, and Philen, 2 each and Kyburz, 1.

Salado turned the ball over 31 times.