Salado Village Voice

Salado Lady Eagles handled Jarrell Lady Cougars 68-59 on Feb. 12.

In the bi-district round, Salado took a 16-12 lead in the first quarter against Jarrell. Salado extended the lead to 33-25 at the half. Jarrell closed the lead the 48-43 at the end of the third. Salado outscored Jarrell 20-16 in the fourth for the win.

Brylee Craddick defends against Jarrell

Elsie Law recorded a double double by leading the girls with 23 points, 10 rebounds and 2 assists.

Ally Ihler followed with 13 points, 3 assists and a deflection.

Karlee Konarik also had double figures with 11 points, 4 rebounds, 4 deflections and a steal.

Also scoring for the Lady Eagles were Brylee Craddick, 8 points, 2 rebounds, a deflection and a steal; Lorali Bookout, 7 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists, a deflection a steal and 3 blocks; Riley Guthrie, 6 points and 5 rebounds; and Ariel Cebreco, 4 rebounds and a steal.

Salado beat China Spring 55-36 on Feb. 5 to finish district 23-4A with a 7-3 record, tied for second with Connally. Connally won a coin toss for playoff seeding.

Elsie Law recorded a double double with 12 points and 13 rebounds to go with 2 assists, a deflection, a steal and 2 blocks.

Ally Ihler scored 12 points, 3 rebounds, 3 deflections, 4 steals and a block.

Also scoring were Lorali Bookout, 7 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 5 deflections and 2 steals; Riley Guthrie, 6 points, 3 rebounds and a deflection; Brylee Craddick, 6 points, 2 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 deflections and a steal; Grace Riggs, 5 points, a rebound and 2 assists; Karlee Konarik, 4 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 deflections; Ariel Cebreco, 3 points, 2 rebounds, an assist, 2 steals and a block; Kate Maedgen, 2 rebounds and 2 steals and Abigail Klein, a rebound and a block.

Other 23-4A teams fared well in the bi-district round as Connally beat Marble Falls, 42-37 and La Vega beat Lampasas 103-20. China Spring lost to Burnet 60-44.