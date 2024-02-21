Salado Village Voice

Salado Lady Eagles lost 52-44 in overtime to the Waco Connally Lady Cadets in the Region III 4A Quarterfinals Feb. 20. The loss ends Salado’s season at 23-13 and 7-3 in District 23-4A.

The game was tightly fought throughout regulation as Connally held a 14-13 lead after the first. The Cadets led 23-22 at the half and 30-29 after the third before Salado tied the game at 39-39 to end regulation.

Riley Guthrie puts up a shot in Regional Quarterfinal. (photos by Royce Wiggin)

Connally’s Tinia Minnitt hit five of six free throws and Kaley O’Neal hit two threes to lead the Lady Cadets past Salado in the overtime period.

Ally Ihler led the Lady Eagles with 16 points, including two three-pointers.

Karlee Konarik and Elsie Law followed with 9 points each.

Also scoring were Riley Guthrie, 6 points, Brylee Craddick, 3 points and Lorali Bookout, 1 point.

District 23-4A has two teams remaining in the playoffs: Connally and top-ranked La Vega.