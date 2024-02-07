Salado Village Voice

Salado Lady Eagles are tied with Waco Connally for second place in District 23-4A basketball with 6-3 records after beating Gatesville and Robinson.

Salado faced China Spring after presstime Feb. 6, while Connally faced Robinson. If both teams win, they will play flip a coin to decide seeding for the playoffs.

SHS 79

GHS 25

Salado Lady Eagles trounced the Gatesville Lady Hornets 79-25 on the road Feb. 2 to improve to 19-12 and 6-3 in district play.

Ally Ihler led the girls with 21 points.

Karlee Konarik followed with 12 points.

Ariel Cebreco had 10 points.

Also scoring were Brylee Craddick, 9 points, Lorali Bookout, 7 points, Kate Maedgen, 6 points, Elsie Law, 6 points, Grace Riggs, 4 points and Riley Guthrie, 2 points.

Giselle Salazar puts up a shot against Robinson’s defense.

SHS 67

RHS 35

Salado Lady Eagles jumped out to a 22-11 first quarter lead and never let up, beating the Robinson Lady Rockets 67-35 on Jan. 30.

Karlee Konarik led the girls with 19 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists, 9 deflections, 6 steals.

Elsie Law followed with 18 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 deflections, 2 steals and a block.

Also scoring for the Lady Eagles were Brylee Craddick, 8 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 deflections and 2 steals; Ally Ihler, 6 points, 2 rebounds, an assist, 7 deflections, a steal and a block; Giselle Salazar, 4 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists, 7 deflections, 2 steals and a block; Lorali Bookout, 3 points, 3 rebounds, 5 assists, 7 deflections and a steal; Riley Guthrie, 3 points, 2 rebounds and 2 deflections; Kate Maedgen, 2 points, a rebound, an assist, 3 deflections and 2 steals; Abigail Klein, 2 points, an assist and a steal and Ariel Cebreco, a deflection.