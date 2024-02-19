Salado Village Voice

Salado Lady Eagles will face district opponent Waco Connally at 7:30 p.m. Feb 20 at Lake Belton High School in the Regional Quarterfinal matchup of the UIL 4A girls basketball state playoffs.

The winner will earn a berth in the Region IV tournament Feb. 23-24.

Salado trounced Jack Yates 65-39 on Feb. 16.

Riley Guthrie puts up a shot against Yates (photos by Royce Wiggin)

Elsie Law added another double double to lead Salado. She scored 14 points and had 10 rebounds, an assist and 2 deflections.

Riley Guthrie followed with 11 points, 8 rebounds and 2 deflections.

Ally Ihler also had double figures with 10 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 deflections, 3 steals and a block.

Also scoring for Salado were Lorali Bookout, 8 points, 7 rebounds, 11 assists, 4 deflections and 3 steal; Karlee Konarik, 8 points, 4 rebounds, 3 deflections and 4 steals; Giselle Salazar, 5 points and a steal; Abigail Klein, 4 points and 4 rebounds; Ariel Cebreco, 3 points, a rebound and a deflection and Brylee Craddick, 2 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, a deflection and 2 steals