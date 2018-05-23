Que on Main this weekend in Salado

Salado Rotary Club barbecue cook-off May 26

Salado Rotary Club is hosting ‘Que on Main Barbecue Cook-off with teams at various business locations along Main St. on May 26.

“This will be a fun, family event on Main Street for the entire community,” said Deanna Whitson, an organizer of the event. “BBQ smokers will be lined up and down Main Street for tasting and voting. Enjoy the shops, the creek, Pace Park, followed by a farmers market, food truck and band at the end of Main Street on Royal Street at Barrow Brewing.”

The awards will be presented at 4:30 p.m. May 26 at Barrow Brewing Co.

The public will be able to purchase a $10 wrist band (13 and over) on the day of the event, 12 and under are free. The wrist bands will allow you to sample each cookers food, plus receive a score card to judge the BBQ entries on different categories. Each score card entry will be entered into a drawing for a grand prize for a wrist band purchaser.

The following are teams that have signed up for the event and their locations:

Salado Smokin Pit Masters at Rosanky’s

Gloryhole! BBQ at Salado Glassworks

Lone Star BBQ Crew at First Community Title

Dirty Pigs at The Strawberry Patch

Smokin Hose at the Strawberry Patch.

The Potato Wagon at Griffith Fine Art Gallery

It Is What It Is across from The Pizza Place

The Big Easy next to Wells Fine Art

Rollin Cones at Salado Civic Center

Other Brothers Barbecue at Dee’s Antique Mall

The Smokin’ Bankers at Century 21 Bill Bartlett

For the BBQ teams, there will be four entries: brisket, ribs, chicken and beans. There will be a buckle for overall Grand Champion and Reserve Champion. Prizes for 1st-3rd places in each category. All categories will need to be entered to be eligible for the prizes.