Reopening: Where to eat, drink, stay in Salado

Governor Greg Abbott has lifted the ban on restaurants to allow dining in, but there are restrictions to include a maximum capacity of 25% seating and other social distancing and hygiene measures. Not all restaurants are reopening for dining. Alexander’s Craft Cocktails and Kitchen, 602 Center Circle; 254-947-5554. Tuesday-Saturday, 5-9 p.m. Limited indoor seating, expanded outdoor seating with a limited menu offering, full bar, specials, etc. Dine-in, take out and delivery options from the a la carte menu. Mother’s Day packages are available for take-home. Open for Mother’s Day on May 10 with two seatings available at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. by reservations.

Local restaurants are now reopening!

Axis Winery: 831 N Main St.; 254-308-2016; Thurs-Sat 12-6. Sun 12-5; Wine to-go. Full Capacity: 20 inside, 75 outside.

Barrow Brewing Co.: 108 Royal St.; 254-947-3544; Beer to-go; Wednesday and Thursday, 4-8 p.m.; Friday 4-9 p.m., Sat, noon- 9 p.m.; Sunday noon-8 p.m. Order online with toasttab App or visit barrowbrewinco.com and order online, too. Outdoor seating at nearby Happy Pizza Co., six per table max and 60 max capacity there, social distancing required as well.

Brody’s at Mill Creek: 254-654-7885. Hours: Sun-Wed 7 a.m.-6:30 p.m. and Thurs-Sat 7 a.m.- 7 p.m. To-go orders and OUTSIDE dining only, social distancing in place.

Cathy’s Boardwalk Cafe: 8 Old Town Rd, (254)947-8162, Mon.-Fri 11 a.m.-3 p.m., dinner takeout 4-6 p.m.. Limited dining capacity of 25% seating.

Chupacabra Craft Beer & Salado Lone Star Winery; beer and wine to-go. 401 S Main St #105, 254-308-222. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sundays-Wednesdays and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays. Outdoor seating is available, social distancing requirements in place.

Chupacabra Kitchen; 409 S. Main St., 254-308-2019, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Orders for to-go and delivery. Dine-in seating is limited to 25% capacity. BYOB.

Cowboy’s Bar-B-Que; 1300 N. Robertson Rd. 254-947-5700. Mon.-Fri. 10 a.m.- 6:30 p.m. Sat. pick up until 3.

Inn on the Creek; 602 Center Circle; 254-947-5554: Open Daily; 10 rooms all with outside entrances now open.

Johnny’s Steaks & Bar-Be-Que: 301 Thomas Arnold Rd.; 254-947-4663. To-go and dining available. Seating in the cantina (limits 25% capacity) and the Outback (opens at 3 p.m. Thurs. and Fri. and 11 a.m. Sat. and Sun.) for outside dining. There will be a hostess station set up outside the office. To be seated, customers must stop by the station. Seating groups of 6 or less. The Outback will offer ping pong, cornhole, washers and trash can pong for a fun activity! Don’t worry, all pickup and to go orders will still be handled in front of the old dining. We will be following social distancing guidelines in both the Cantina and Outback.

Lynette’s Church Street Bake Shoppe: 100 North Church St.; 254-947-4006; 8:30 a.m.- 2:30 p.m. Tuesday – Saturday; Capacity: 7

McCain’s Bakery & Cafe: 417 North Main Street; 254-947-3354; 8 a.m.- 2 p.m. Every day except Wednesday. Reopening Thursday, May 7; Capacity: 12.

Salado Winery Company: 841 N Main St.; 254-947-8011; 12-6 p.m. daily; Wine to-go. Capacity: 20

Stagecoach Inn Restaurant, 217 S. Main St.; 254-947-5111; To go available daily 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Delivery available (five mile radius) Thursday-Sunday 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; In-Room dining available daily 11 a.m.-7 p.m. for hotel guests. As our thanks for ordering, we’ll be offering 10% back on orders of $30 and more in a form of gift card, which you can use for the next visit or donate to a person in need. Stagecoach Hotel features 48 restored and renovated rooms and suites with Private patios with butterfly chairs and rustic tables and seven acres of landscaping with greenery and native Texas plant to enjoy quiet time distant from others.

The Barton House will be reopening soon. Watch the Facebook page and website for details.

The Pizza Place Salado: 230 N Main St.; 254-947-0022; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Maximum Capacity: 12.

The Shed; 220 Royal St.; 254-947-1960: 11 a.m.- 9 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday; 11 a.m.5 p.m. Sunday, Closed Monday and Tuesday. Capacity: 25% seating inside, outside seating with six feet social distancing required.