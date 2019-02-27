Rep. Buckley sets town hall Feb. 28

District 54 Representative Brad Buckley will hold a town hall meeting 6:30 p.m. Feb. 28 at the Salado Civic Center.

“I am looking forward to getting to visit with my hometown Saladoans and not only catch everyone up on what’s been happening in Austin thus far, but to hear what is on their minds.”

“I have greatly enjoyed getting to meet with constituents who have made the trip to Austin, however I am excited to get back to the Village and hear directly from the people who sent me to the Capitol.”

“My constituents issues are my issues and hearing from them directly will always be of vital importance to me, and I hope all my friends and neighbors in Salado will to come out to get an update on things from Austin and to better inform me on what matters to them.”

Representative Buckley will be discussing his legislative priorities, committee assignments, and other local topics.

Rep. Brad Buckley is a first-term legislator from Salado and represents part of Bell County and all of Lampasas County in Central Texas.

Rep. Brad Buckley.

He holds a Bachelor of Veterinary Science and a Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine from Texas A&M University, and is a local veterinarian in Killeen.

Dr. Buckley is a cattle rancher, raiser of cutting horses, proud husband, and father to three children, all of whom are Aggies.