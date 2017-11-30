Salado Lions Club Pancake Breakfast

The Salado Lions Club is hosting their semi-annual pancake breakfast 7:30 a.m. Dec. 2 at the Church of Christ Activity Center. The pancake breakfast is one of several fund raising events by the Lions Club that proceeds go toward funding the many charitable activities in the Salado community.

The breakfast will start at 7:30 a.m. and go to 10 a.m. Tickets will be six ($6) dollars for adults with children six (6) and under free. Tickets are available from, any lion club member or can be purchased at the door.

In addition to the pancake breakfast, the Lions Club will be offering free vision screening for children whose parents would like to have their child’s eyes screened. This screening is non-invasive using the Welch Allyn Spot Vision Screener devise. Lion screeners are from the Temple-Belton Ladies Lions Club who are certified in the use of the spot devise. Results are provided in hard copy form within minutes of the screening.

The Spot Vision Screener allows the Lion screener to scan your child’s eyes from a non-threatening 3-foot distance within seconds—very much like taking a picture with a digital camera. The Spot devise will scan for the potential indication of Myopia (nearsightedness), Hyperopia (farsightedness), Astigmatsm (blurred vision), Anisometpia (unequal refractve power), Strabismum (eye misalignment, and Anisocloria (unequal refractive power). Parents will be given a copy of the child’s screening results after the screening. If the results are outside the normal range, we suggest the parents take the screening results to an Ophthalmologist or Optometrist soon after the screening for a complete and comprehensive eye exam.

It has been determined that 80% of learning is visual. Vision problems undetected by the age of 7 can be permanent. Screening of children six (6) months to six (6) years of age provides early detection.

In addition, the screening will be offered to any adult that would like to have it.

You are invited to the pancake breakfast to have some good pancakes, good fun, and have your eyes checked all at the same time.