Salado Museum presents film on female editorial cartoonist

Salado Museum & College Park announces a special free showing of the film, Trailblazer: The Editorial Cartoons of Etta Hulme, based on the work of the former political cartoonist for the Ft. Worth Star-Telegram, Thursday, August 22, at 11:00 a.m., in the Museum Meeting Hall, at 423 South Main in Salado.

“The 28-minute film is a funny and affectionate look at the work of one of the very few women in the field of political cartooning,” says Dave Swarthout, Salado Museum Executive Director. “Ms. Hulme describes the path that led her to become a political cartoonist, the social issues about which she cares most deeply, and some of her favorite exchanges with Star-Telegram readers.”

The special film showing coincides with the museum’s two cartooning exhibits, Cartooning Texas: One Hundred Years of Cartoon Art in the Lone Star Stateand Political Cartooning in the 21stCentury: The Art of M. Scott Byers. Both a history of Texas politics and of political cartooning in Texas, the dual exhibit tells the story of important historical events and flamboyant politicians in Texas from 1890 to 1990 and during the 2010s.

Etta Hulme

The Etta Hulme film will be introduced by its producer, Elaine K. Miller, an academic in love with political cartoons who has written and spoken extensively and nationally on political cartoons as social critique and who has produced three films on the subject, two of which are currently in distribution through First Run Icarus Films of New York.

“Ms. Miller’s remarks will include reflections on her interviews with Hulme and 12 of her fellow cartoonists who comment in the film on the extraordinary talent Hulme brought to cartooning,” says Swarthout. “Fellow Texas cartoonist Ben Sargent, formerly of the Austin American Statesman, states ‘for someone like me, who was born and grew up in Texas, Etta is the perfect model for Texas cartoonists.’.”

There is no charge for the film showing on August 22 or to view the Cartooning exhibit but donations are welcome. The exhibit is open through August 29th, Tuesdays through Saturdays, 10am to 4pm. For more information visit www.saladomuseum.org.

Salado Museum and College Park, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, promotes and preserves the pioneer history of Salado through educational programs and exhibits that document the settlement and heritage of this area. The Museum is at 423 South Main Street with College Park just south of the museum building.