Salado Patriot Day Celebration

More than 300 people piled into the First Baptist Church on September 11 to honor the Salado area First Responders during the Patriot Day Salado celebration sponsored by the Village of Salado, Salado Lions Club, Salado Rotary Club and Salado Masonic Lodge #296.

U.S. Rep John Carter spoke to the audience. Letters of respect were presented from Gov. Greg Abbott’s office, as well as State Senator Dawn Buckingham. Mayor Skip Blancett read a Proclamation from the Village of Salado before the First Responders were presented with certificates of appreciation and Challenge Coins.

SVFD reminds locals that if they would like to continue support of the volunteer fire department that the Fish Fry will be 5-8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 15 at the Salado Intermediate School. Prices are $12 for those 12 and older and $6 for those 11 and under. Any and all monetary donations will be accepted in addition to the fish fry plates.

Among those who were honored are these:

Bell County Constables Office

Rolly Correa

Fred Churchill

Bell County EMS

Patrick Arteaga

James Clardy

Wesley Friedrich

Joel Lippert

Joey Mondrik

Adriane Rhymes

Salado Volunteer Fire Department

Shane Berrier

Shawn Bolding

Jeff Booker

Brad Broussard

Allan Califano

Juan Castillo

Mark Churchwell

Dacen Depoy

Mark Depoy

Kris Dyess

Christoffe Gieck

Alan Goodnight

Jeremy Hamilton

Bert Henry

Nathan Houston

AJ Lopez

Ted Morris

Reed O’Rear

Elizabeth Poole

Steven Puckett

Sidney Spindor

Mark Tubbs

Tim Watkins

Bobby Whitson

Kenny Wigley

Brandon Hollas

Clifford Crumley

Ed Guzman

Salado Police Department

Rick Ashe

Chris Dunshie

Matt Hicks

David Guthrie

Bell Co. Sherriff’s Dept.

James Lewing