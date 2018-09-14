Salado Patriot Day Celebration

More than 300 people piled into the First Baptist Church on September 11 to honor the Salado area First Responders during the Patriot Day Salado celebration sponsored by the Village of Salado, Salado Lions Club, Salado Rotary Club and Salado Masonic Lodge #296.
U.S. Rep John Carter spoke to the audience. Letters of respect were presented from Gov. Greg Abbott’s office, as well as State Senator Dawn Buckingham. Mayor Skip Blancett read a Proclamation from the Village of Salado before the First Responders were presented with certificates of appreciation and Challenge Coins.
SVFD reminds locals that if they would like to continue support of the volunteer fire department that the Fish Fry will be 5-8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 15 at the Salado Intermediate School. Prices are $12 for those 12 and older and $6 for those 11 and under. Any and all monetary donations will be accepted in addition to the fish fry plates.
Among those who were honored are these:
Bell County Constables Office
Rolly Correa
Fred Churchill
Bell County EMS
Patrick Arteaga
James Clardy
Wesley Friedrich
Joel Lippert
Joey Mondrik
Adriane Rhymes
Salado Volunteer Fire Department
Shane Berrier
Shawn Bolding
Jeff Booker
Brad Broussard
Allan Califano
Juan Castillo
Mark Churchwell
Dacen Depoy
Mark Depoy
Kris Dyess
Christoffe Gieck
Alan Goodnight
Jeremy Hamilton
Bert Henry
Nathan Houston
AJ Lopez
Ted Morris
Reed O’Rear
Elizabeth Poole
Steven Puckett
Sidney Spindor
Mark Tubbs
Tim Watkins
Bobby Whitson
Kenny Wigley
Brandon Hollas
Clifford Crumley
Ed Guzman
Salado Police Department
Rick Ashe
Chris Dunshie
Matt Hicks
David Guthrie
Bell Co. Sherriff’s Dept.
James Lewing