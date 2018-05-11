Salado Reunion set June 9 at Salado Intermediate

The annual Salado Reunion is held on the second Saturday of June, which falls on June 9 this year.

The reunion will be held at the Salado Intermediate School at 550 Thomas Arnold Road.

The Salado Reunion provides an opportunity for former students, teachers, families and friends to enjoy a time of visiting and remembering. Attendance is open to all.

The registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. Attendees are welcome to stay and visit until 3:30 p.m.

A catered lunch of chicken fried steak, gravy, red skin potatoes, green beans, salad, bread, drink will be prepared by Captain Red’s of Hutto (a business owned by a Salado alumnus). Dessert will also be provided at the reunion. Lunch tickets are $10 per plate and reservations should be made by June 1. For any questions regarding the reunion, contact Sherry Jackson at 254-760-0663 or Linda Cawthon at 254-721-3095.

The meal will be served at noon, following a short business meeting.

There will be ample visiting time both before the meeting, during and after lunch. Special recognition will be given to classes celebrating anniversaries of graduations (such as 25th, 50th, etc.)

Recognition will also be given to the one who traveled farthest to attend, the oldest graduate in attendance, the youngest in attendance, and the oldest teacher in attendance.

In conjunction with the reunion, the Salado School Alumni Association (SSAA) will also sponsor its 3rd Annual Food Drive in support of Salado Family Relief. The Alumni Association has determined that this is the best way to reach the most Salado students and their families who are in need of assistance. Please bring one or more current non-perishable food items. The Association hopes this will be a very successful annual event.

For questions regarding the Salado Alumni Association or the association’s food drive, contact Nancy Sheppard Carter at 254-947-5196.