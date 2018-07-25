Salado Shock are U8 State Champions

Girls have to beat undefeated Cameron twice for the trophy

Layla Parker hit a two-run double in the final inning to boost the Salado Shock over the Cameron Thunder on July 13 to win the TTAS 8U Coach Pitch State Tournament played in Groesbeck.

The Shock played nine games over the week to win the State Tournament, going 8-1 in the Championship Tournament July 9-13, emerging from a field of 23 teams.

The Shock are the first team to bring a state championship back to Salado at the youth level in more than 10 years.

The TTAS League had 117 teams Statewide. The top two teams in each went the playoffs. The Shock placed second in the District Tournament in Florence, where the girls were 3-2, to qualify for the State Tournament.

The Shock went 8-1 in the State Tournament to finish their season with a 21-3 record.

On the first day of the tournament, the Shock beat the Alto Heartbreakers 16-1 in the morning round on Mon. July 9. In the evening, they beat the Mart Panthers 13-5.

Their game against Hubbard was bumped to July 11, which the girls won 21-5 in the morning. Later in the evening, the Shock faced an undefeated Cameron squad, falling 17-9 which put Salado in the losers’ bracket. “We had to now win the next five games to capture the State Championship,” said Coach Steve Oglesby. “Challenge accepted!”

The Shock scored five runs in the final inning to get past Axtell 12-11 on July 13.

Zoe Dodge caught a pop up and the girls tagged out the runner trying to get back to second base to get past the Rogers Rag Dolls 20-19 in the final frame of their game.

The third game of the day for the Shock pitted them against the Belton Hotstix, who was second behind Salado in the District Tourney, but who also handed Salado one of its few defeats on the season in that tourney. The Hotstix looked as if they might give the Shock another loss as they lead for a couple inning, but the Shock came from behind for a 13-9 win.

Cameron, which went through the Winners Bracket, was waiting for Salado. The Shock had to beat Cameron twice to win the Tournament.

In the 6 p.m. game, the parents were just as ready as the girls and brought the noise. Cameron pushed Salado around for the first four innings and looked as if they would be State Champions and undefeated on the season. But the Shock were not done yet. The girls bounced back to win 13-12, holding Cameron scoreless in the final inning.

In the Championship game, Salado took the lead and never let up. “We had gone this far and would not be denied the ultimate prize,” Coach Steve Oglesby said.

Avri Wells was the Championship Game MVP.