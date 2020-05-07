Salado shops, retail reopening

With the phased reopening of retail businesses, shoppers may be confused which retail stores and services are now open and what limits there are on store capacity.

We contacted local businesses via social media, email and phone calls to clarify information for you! Please support local business now more than ever.

What follows is the information we were able to gather. If a store capacity is not listed, every store can only have 25% of the total capacity for that location. In general retail space at 100 percent capacity is limited to one customer per 30 sq. ft. of space. We include phone numbers so please call before you go!

Salado shops are reopening.

21 Main: 21 N. Main,; 254-947-4000; Mon-Sat 10 am -5:30 pm; Sunday 12- 5 pm; Capacity: 74 Normal, 10 for now.

Angelic Herbs Natural Wellness Plus; 560 N Main Ste 10; 254-947-1909; Monday – Thursday, 10:45 a.m.-3:45 p.m. Fri/Sat 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Maximum 25% Store Capacity: 7

Antique Rose of Bell County, 402 S Main St., 254-947-3330. Open Fri, Sat and Sun 11 a.m.-4 p.m. with 25% capacity: 5 customers at one time.

Face masks will be appreciated.

B. Herd, 600 N. Main St in Old Town Salado. 254-947-HERD. Mon & Wed-Sat 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Closed Tuesdays and Sundays.

Christy’s of Salado: 21 Main Street #5, Salado, TX Texas 76571; 254-722-9789; Mon-Sat. 10-5. Sunday 12-4; Capacity: 6-8

Classics on Main, 6 Salado Square, Temporarily Closed.

First Eye Care: 418 N. Main St. (254) 781-0041, M-F, 9-6, open third Saturday 9-2, times subject to change.

Fletcher’s Books and Antiques: 945 N. Main St.,; 254-947-5414; Hours: 9 a.m. -6 p.m. Mon-Sat, Sun 12 noon-6 p.m.; Capacity: 25

Flourish, 318 N. Main St.; 254-947-8021. By appointment.

FSG Fine Jewelry: 401 S. Main, Suite 102,; 254-947-9447; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Capacity: 9

Furniture Care of Texas: 7780 FM 2484; 254-947-5708; Mon – Thur 9am-4pm; Capacity: By Appointment Only

Griffith Fine Art Gallery, 229 N. Main St., 254-947-3177.

Isabella’s Vintage Decor: 106 N. Main Street; 254-338-4115; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays, 7 p.m. weekends. Capacity: 10

Magnolia’s, Salado Square, 254-947-0323. Hours: Mon-Fri noon-4; Saturdays open at noon. Capacity at 25%.

Mud Pies Pottery, 22 N. Main St. 254-947-0281; Mon-Sat, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Sundays 1-4 p.m. Capacity: 6.

Pen Station: 602 Old Town Road Suite 6; 254-394-6504; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thurs-Sat & 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sun & Mon; Capacity: 15.

Prellop Fine Art Gallery: 139 S. Main Street,; 1-254-947-3930; 10-5 Thur-Sat 12-4 Sun; Capacity: 10

Rosanky’s: 1 Royal St., 1-512-545-9275, Wed-Thurs. 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Fri.10:30 a.m.- 5 p.m., Sun. 12-4 p.m.

Salado Antique Mall:751 N. Stagecoach Rd.; 254-947-3355; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday and Thurs-Friday, Saturdays 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; 12-5 Sun. Closed Tues-Wed.Store Capacity:10 people, masks, sanitizers.

Salado Creek Antiques: 511 N. Stagecoach Rd.;

254-947-1800; Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.; Sunday Noon – 4 p.m.; Capacity: 25

Salado Creek Jewelry: 106 N. Main St., 254-855-5538, Mon-Thurs, 11-6, Fri.-Sat. 10-7.

Salado Family Dentistry, 254-947-5242, open for appointments only.

Salado Glassworks, 1 Peddlers Alley; 254-947-0339; Wed-Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Capacity: 10.

Salado Olive Oil: 602 Old Town Road Ste. 5,; Phone: 512-800-8222; Hours: Mon and Wed., 11 a.m.-3 p.m, T-closed, Thurs-Sat 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sun, 12-3 p.m.; Capacity: 20

Serendipity: Loose Leaf Tea; 600 N. Main St., Suite C; 254-304-4062: Hours: Sunday 12-4 Monday 11-4 Tuesday CLOSED Wednesday 11-4. Thursday -Saturday 10-5. Maximum Store Capacity: 26 (7 during Phase 1).

South District Boutique: 9 Old Town Rd; Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 10am to 6pm; Capacity: 10

Sophistikats: 600 N. Main St. in Old Town Salado; 254-947-0883; Order online through Facebook page and pickup. Reopening in the future.

Springhouse Marketplace: 680 N. Main Street; Phone: 2549470747; Hours: 11a-5p 7 days a week; Capacity: 25%-15 50%-30 75%-45 100%-60.

Strawberry Patch of Salado: 171 S. Main St.; 254-947-9955; Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, closing at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday. Capacity: at 25% 15 in store and 6 in seated area.

Susan Marie’s of Salado: 171 S. Main St; Phone: 254-947-5239; Hours: Mon-Sat, 10-5 & Sun 12-4; Capacity: 10

The Dog Spot: 403 Thomas Arnold Rd.; 254-947-3647; Hours: Mon-Fri 8-5:30, Sat 8-2; Capacity: 5

The Shade Shop: 230 N Main St #102. Phone: 254-290-7000 ; Hours: Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. The Sugar Shack- 1 Royal St., Phone: 254-947-8840, Hours: Monday-Sunday 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.

The Shoppes on Main, 22 N Main St; 254-947-0888; Will reopen the store space on May 18, including the Cafe. Online orders for retail are available.

The Sugar Shack, #1 Royal St., 254-947-8840. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Daily.

Uniquely Salado: 20A Rock Creek Drive,; Phone: 254-308-2015; Hours: Friday-Monday 10am-5pm; Capacity: 6

Village Mill Antiques: 702 N. Main St.,; Phone: 254-947-3775; Hours: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. – 7 Days a Week (Sun. – Sat.); Capacity: 80 – so 25% means 20 until May 18 Opening and following the guidelines set out by Governor Abbott. We are requiring all customers to wear face masks. We will have hand sanitizer for use coming in and going out of the mall and will sanitize throughout the open hours.

Wells Gallery; 302 N Main St; 254-947-0311: Store Hours: Mon.-Sat. 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. Sun., 1-5 p.m.

Wild Angel Boutique: 209 S. Main St.; 254-947-33-12; Wed-Sat 10 a.m.-5 p.m.. 25% Capacity.