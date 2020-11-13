Salado Vs Rusk Football Playoff Game Canceled, Eagles advance

The Salado Football playoff game in College Station Fri. Nov. 13 has been canceled. Rusk High School forfeited the game due to players testing positive for COVID-19 and other players having to go under quarantine because of close contact.

Salado Eagles Football will advance to the Area round of playoffs next week and will be playing Bellville High School. Information on the date, time and location for the game is pending and will be updated when made available.

Superintendent Michael Novotny released the following statement for purchased tickets for the game.

“Those of you that have already purchased tickets can either use them next week for our playoff game against Bellville or you can bring them back to the high school office or Civic Center for a refund.”