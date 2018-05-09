Sales tax rebate to Salado increases

Comptroller Glenn Hegar Distributes $862 Million in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments

(AUSTIN) —The Village of Salado will receive a payment of $46,475.43, which is 16.49 percent more than last May’s payment of $39,894.46. For the year, the Village is 11.31 percent ahead of payments through May 2017. The Village has received $207,035.66 so far in 2018 and $185,989.82 through May 2017.

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $861.8 million in local sales tax allocations for May, 9.4 percent more than in May 2017.

These allocations are based on sales made in March by businesses that report tax monthly, and sales made in January, February and March by quarterly filers.

The Salado Public Library District will receive $36,229.20 this month, an increase of 11.93 percent over last May’s paymetnt of $32,365.25. For the year, the Library District is running 9.65 percent ahead, having received $154,407.40 through May 2018 compared to $140,817.89 through May 2017.

Bell County’s payment of $1.87 million is almost 7 percent of last May’s payment of $1.75 million. To-date in May, the county is 3 percent ahead at $8.11 million compared to $7.88 million through May 2017.